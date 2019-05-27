Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant day ahead

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Happy Memorial Day! High pressure to our north will keep us dry. It’s looking like quite a bit of sun today. A light lake breeze will keep afternoon temperatures in the 60s along the immediate lake shore. Most of us will see 70s. Look for a high around 80 degrees in Stark County. Some high clouds will start to increase this afternoon. A warm front will cross the area later tonight. Clouds will continue to increase. I have a wave of rain and storms tracking through early in the morning tomorrow. It’s going to be a warm night.