Ravenna shooting suspect surrenders peacefully the following day

RAVENNA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ravenna Police Department says the suspect behind a shooting Saturday night turned himself in the next day.
The shooter has been identified as Aaron Harvey and he surrendered Sunday, May 26, to Cleveland Police at the First District Station.
Harvey was wanted for his involvement in a shooting that injured 18-year-old Michael Simpkins.
According to police, on Saturday, May 25, officers responded to the 220 block Grant Street at 7:27 p.m. after the report of a shooting.
When police arrived at the scene they discovered Simpkins had a gunshot wound to the leg.
He was transferred to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police say Harvey shot Simpkins after an attempt to take his cellphone.
