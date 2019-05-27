Youth baseball players to receive compensation after robberies at Cedar Point-owned hotel

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News is getting results for baseball players who were robbed at Castaway Bay, a Cedar Point-owned hotel.
Members of a youth baseball team say their hotel rooms were burglarized this holiday weekend.
Several of the boys say they left their wallets in their rooms during the games. When they came back, they were empty.
Miles Flack brought some of his savings on his trip to Sandusky this weekend.
His dad, Eric Flack, had to help the 12-year-old file a police report when they found cash missing from their hotel room.
“There was like $250 in here, and now it’s just gone,” Miles said.
Miles says another teammate had to do the same thing. And, the officer he talked to said he had just taken another similar report.
So that makes three alleged cases.
“I’m kind of upset, because it’s the money that I’ve saved up and not someone else’s. It’s just wrong to take it, if it’s not theirs,” Miles said.
Before our interview with Miles and Eric, a spokesperson asked us to leave Cedar Point’s sports property on Cleveland Road and said the company was investigating what happened at it’s Castaway Bay property.
Flack works in Washington, D.C.
He says he knew contacting 19 News would help this situation.
“I’m an investigative reporter,” he said. “I see this all the time. Holding a company publicly accountable is really the only way to get any sort of results.”
Shortly after our interview, Tony Clark with Cedar Point confirmed police made an arrest in the case. The company is now also planning to pay Miles the money he lost.
We’re waiting on Cedar Point police to give us a copy of the reports from the incidents.
We’re still waiting to learn who was arrested in this case, and if they work at the hotel.
