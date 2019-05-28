Alerts could save lives: Here’s how to make sure your cellphone notifications are on

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Emergency alerts could be a life-saving tool, but you may not even know if they are on because they are tucked away in your phone’s settings.
Wireless Emergency Alerts are government-authorized messages that warn of extreme weather, local emergencies that require immediate action, Amber Alerts, and presidential alerts during a national emergency based off of your phone’s GPS location.
The National Weather Service is responsible for sending out alerts for tsunamis, hurricanes, winter storms, and tornadoes, similar to alerts that were sent out for the damaging twisters in Ohio.
To ensure that the alerts are turned on for iPhone devices:
- Go to Settings > Notifications
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen
- Under Government Alerts section, turn on notifications for weather, Amber Alert, and emergency messages
To ensure the alerts are turned on for Android devices:
- Go to the Settings app
- Tap “More...” under the Wireless & Networks heading
- Scroll to the bottom of the screen, then tap Cell Broadcasts
- Turn on notifications for extreme threats, severe weather threats and Amber Alerts
The alerts will look like a text message and typically display the type and time of the emergency, any action that is requires, and the agency responsible for issuance.
