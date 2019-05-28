Bedford Heights police looking for armed and dangerous man they say killed his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend

BEDFORD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for the man they said murdered his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend.
According to Bedford Heights police, Phillip Michael Scott, 28, shot and killed Carlos Mitchell, 33, on May 26.
Officers were called to the home at 22082 Marberry Commons around 7 a.m.
When officers arrived, they found Mitchell on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds.
EMS transported Mitchell to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he died later that day.
Scott fled the scene before officers got to the home, according to police.
Officers said Scott was driving a dark blue Hyundai Elantra with an Ohio license plate of HOA 4212.
Police said Scott should be considered armed and dangerous.
Bedford Heights police are asking anyone with information to please contact them at 440-439-1234.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.