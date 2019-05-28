Cleveland police: Man dies from shooting following dice game at abandoned house

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on the city’s East side at an abandoned house.
Officers first responded to the 7800 block of New York Avenue just before midnight on Sunday for reports of shots fired.
An unidentified 21-year-old African-American man was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was rushed to MetroHealth Hospital by paramedics. He was later pronounced dead.
Police learned from witnesses that an apparent dice game was taking place inside the abandoned home before the shots were fired.
As of Tuesday morning, no arrests have been made.
Police are asking anybody with information regarding the deadly shooting to come forward. Investigators can be contacted at 216-623-5464.
