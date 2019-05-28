1 dead in tornado that tore through Dayton area, mayor says

CELINA, Ohio (FOX19) - An 81-year-old man died in a tornado that tore through the Dayton area late Monday, the mayor of Celina said.
Mayor Jeffrey Hazel said the man died when a vehicle blew into his house.
The National Weather Service in Wilmington says it will be conducting damage surveys for the next few days after the large and dangerous tornado struck north of Dayton Monday night, causing extensive damage that prompted evacuation of at least one neighborhood and left thousands without power.
Survey teams and additional personnel have been requested, the weather service said in a tweet.
“Please be patient as we collect information on these storms - we will release information as it is collected,” the tweet states.
A rapid-fire line of apparent tornadoes tore across Indiana and Ohio overnight, packed so closely together that one crossed the path carved by another, the Associated Press is reporting.
Earlier Tuesday, Dayton city officials said only three minor injuries were reported.
“I find that pretty miraculous,” said Dayton Fire Chief Jeffrey Payne in a news conference at Dayton City Hall.
The entire city of Dayton and areas in Montgomery County served by Dayton Power & Light are now under a city-wide boil advisory.
Gov. Mike DeWine tells FOX19 NOW he will visit storm-damaged areas in Celina, Trotwood, and Beavercreek in the afternoon.
Senator Rob Portman also traveled to Dayton to see the damage caused.
The hardest hit areas in Ohio include Trotwood, Brookville, Beavercreek, Northside and Riverside, Dayton city officials said.
The mayor of Beavercreek has declared a state of emergency. A mandatory evacuation was ordered for residents in the Gardenview neighborhood on Gardenview Drive.
More than 55,000 people are without power north of Dayton up to Celina and beyond and west past Bellefontaine to Marysville, according to Dayton Power & Light’s website.
“DP&L is working with first responders following multiple tornadoes in the region,” reads an “Urgent Message” on the website. “We are assessing damage and restoring power as quickly and safely as possible. We expect this will be a multi-day restoration effort.”
Report outages and get updates here
In addition to the tornado that touched down near Trotwood in Montgomery County about 11 p.m., tornadoes also were reported in other areas of the Miami Valley including Darke, Mercer and Miami counties.
“Due to the magnitude and expanse of damage and reports received, the National Weather Service will likely be conducting surveys in the following locations, among others: Celina, New Madison, Laura, Dayton, and Laurelville. Other survey locations and survey priorities will be determined once all of the reports are gathered and processed,” the weather service said in a news release.
The American Red Cross has opened shelters:
- The Ridge Church, 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd., Brookville, 25 people
- Morton Middle School 8555 Peters Pike, Vandalia, 30 people
- First Baptist Church of Kettering 3939 Swigart Rd. Dayton, 20 people
- Corinthian Baptist Church at 700 S. James H. McGee Blvd., 60 people
- Hoffman Methodist, 2010 S. Main Street (Miami County), 3 people
Officials with the Ohio Department of Transportation said in a tweet they are using snow plows to clear debris from street and highways. Motorists are urged to stay off Interstate 75 north of Dayton.
Ohio Task Force 1 has been requested by Montgomery County EMA to provide a Type II Search and Rescue team to support ongoing search and rescue efforts, said Phil Sinewe, task force spokesman, in a news release Tuesday.
“As this is a rapidly changing event, further details will be provided as they come available,” he wrote.
"In this type of event, OH-TF1 is deployed and considered a state of Ohio S&R Resource. The team will rapidly deploy from the Kettering Warehouse.
A tornado also touched down Monday in Grant County, Indiana, northeast of Indianapolis, according to Indiana State Police.
No injuries were reported.
