Do’s and Don’t’s when it comes to Memorial Day picnic leftovers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It was a glorious Monday for a Memorial Day cookout, but you want to make sure that your leftovers were handled with care so you don’t end up paying the price.
Lindsay Malone is a Registered Dietitian at the Cleveland Clinic and she warns not to eat anything that was left sitting around for too long.
“When you’re thinking about your leftover food anything that’s been sitting out for more than two hours, you probably shouldn’t save,” she said.
If you saved any pasta or potato salad, both with ingredients that can spoil quickly if they aren’t refrigerated, it is probably best to just throw out any leftovers, unless they were constantly kept cold.
And, she advises, it is important how you store the leftovers.
“If you’re storing foods one thing to keep in mind is you want to use shallow containers and you want to bring the food to room temperature before it goes in the refrigerator,” Malone said.
And if you’ve followed all the safe food handling issues, you are probably wondering how long you can keep the food in the refrigerator.
“Once it’s in the refrigerator you have a window of about 2-3 days to eat leftovers,” she said.
Check your leftovers for mold before you eat them, and yes, the smell test is legitimate.
If it smells bad or you are unsure it is best to just throw it away.
