Greater Cleveland Food Bank partners with 102 distribution sites to make sure no child goes hungry this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Heights-University Heights Public Library and the Greater Cleveland Food Bank joined forces to feed young people through the summer.
Between June 3 and Aug. 9 children between the ages of zero to 18 can get a free lunch every weekday from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. at the Lee Road Branch.
On Tuesday and Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., between June 4 and Aug. 8 lunches will be served at the Noble Neighborhood branch.
The Coventry Village branch will also distribute fresh produce between 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. on the fourth Monday of each month.
- June 24, 2019
- July 22, 2019
- Aug. 26, 2019
The mobile pantries that will serve the communities will dispatch to 102 distribution sights to deliver food to the community.
In a statement issued by the Greater Cleveland Food Bank, the Bank said they will focus on healthy, fresh produce.
“Mobile pantries distribute the healthiest and most nutritious food at the Food Bank. A truck will usually contain 90 percent produce (fruits and vegetables) including apples, cabbage, greens, sweet potatoes, onions, carrots, oranges, melons and more. The remaining 10 percent usually consists of bread, yogurt, or another donated item.”
Questions about Mobile Pantry eligibility can be directed to the Food Bank by calling (216) 738-2265 or by visiting the Food Bank’s website, www.greaterclevelandfoodbank.org.
“The Pantry operates on the honor system,” Special Projects Manager Maggie Kinney said in a written statement. “No one will be turned away, but we do ask that only those with a genuine need take advantage of the program.”
