Man dies after ingesting unknown white substance while in the back of a trooper’s cruiser
By Julia Tullos | May 28, 2019 at 1:42 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 1:42 PM

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a suspect taken into custody Saturday evening, died after ingesting an unknown white powdery substance.

Troopers said they were called out for a reckless driver on I-77 near mile post 120 in Canton.

A trooper located the vehicle, but said the driver would not stop.

After a slow speed pursuit that lasted about six minutes, troopers said the driver stopped at the Circle K at Clearview Avenue and Fulton Avenue.

The driver was taken into custody and placed in the back of a cruiser.

While in the cruiser, the driver, whose name is not being released, ate the powder.

EMS administered first aid and two doses of Narcan, but he died at Mercy Hospital.

A sample of the narcotic is now being tested at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s crime lab to determine what it was.

Troopers said a juvenile child was in the suspect’s car and was turned over to a grandparent.

