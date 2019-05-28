Man dies after ingesting unknown white substance while in the back of a trooper’s cruiser

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said a suspect taken into custody Saturday evening, died after ingesting an unknown white powdery substance.
Troopers said they were called out for a reckless driver on I-77 near mile post 120 in Canton.
A trooper located the vehicle, but said the driver would not stop.
After a slow speed pursuit that lasted about six minutes, troopers said the driver stopped at the Circle K at Clearview Avenue and Fulton Avenue.
The driver was taken into custody and placed in the back of a cruiser.
While in the cruiser, the driver, whose name is not being released, ate the powder.
EMS administered first aid and two doses of Narcan, but he died at Mercy Hospital.
A sample of the narcotic is now being tested at the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s crime lab to determine what it was.
Troopers said a juvenile child was in the suspect’s car and was turned over to a grandparent.
