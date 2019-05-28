National Hamburger Day is here, and it couldn’t have happened without Northeast Ohio connections

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s one thing Americans will agree on, hamburgers are a national treasure.
National Hamburger Day is today, May 28, according to Checkiday.com, the source for all holidays, real, perceived and sometimes just plain silly.
Checkiday.com suggests the hamburger was invented at Louis’ Lunch in New Haven, Connecticut, on July 28, 1900 by Louis Lassen.
The Erie County Agricultural Society however, gives credit to Canton natives Frank and Charles Menches, food vendors at the 1885 Erie County Fair.
The Erie County Fair and Menches legend credits the town of Hamburg, New York with christening the name hamburger. It was a butcher in Hamburg that supplied the Menches with beef after running out of the pork.
Hamburg, New York still has one of the largest annual events celebrating the hamburger.
The city of Akron, Menches home town, hosted a National Hamburger Festival until 2018 when the event had to be cancelled because of infrastructure repairs.
In July of 2018 Cleveland held a Burger Week and showed off the food renaissance that the city is experiencing.
Chef Nick Pejean of Gunselman’s Tavern called making his hamburgers, “An act of love.” Pejean who makes 100-150 burgers a day, and 200-250 on the weekend said, “It is an act of love, all my cooks, including myself, we cook every burger with love.”
About two dozen restaurants participated in the salute to the hamburger including The Burnham who even honored Siegal & Shuster, creators of DC comic book hero Superman with his own burger.
Since the first burger which was flavored with coffee and brown sugar to create a unique taste the hamburger has been evolving.
The meatless Impossible Burger is the latest incarnation of America’s love affair and 19 News featured the alternative that is quickly developing a following.
“It’s easy to have skepticism at first," Chef Brian Broadwater of City Works Eatery and Pour House said, “It’s almost like you don’t want to believe it when you first try it. But when you bite into it, it makes you a believer.”
However you prefer your hamburger, today is the day to celebrate the American creation that is honored with its own holiday, just in time for summer grilling.
