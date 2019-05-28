Northeast Ohio Weather: FIRST ALERT DAY for severe storms this afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Active pattern the next few days with a front in our area. This will be the focus for more waves of showers and storms. There will be significant temperature ranges depending on if you are north or south of this front. The front is north of us this morning. It will feel more humid. Temperatures will warm above 80 degrees across most of the area. I have it cooler east of Cleveland. We just have a few showers and storms around this morning. The main show happens around 2:00 p.m. as the front sinks south along the lake shore. Thunderstorms are expected to erupt. Some storms have the potential of going severe. Wind damage, hail, and heavy rain could accompany the afternoon and evening storms. We think the storms will initially fire along the lake shore counties then spread inland into this evening. We have the timing on the ALERT at 2:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. The team is monitoring this situation closely.