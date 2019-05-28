Ohio Task Force 1 deployed to aid search, rescue efforts in areas impacted by devastating tornadoes

Storm damaged homes remain after a tornado passed through the area the previous evening, Tuesday, May 28, 2019, in Brookville, Ohio. (AP Photo/John Minchillo) (Source: John Minchillo)
By Chris Anderson | May 28, 2019 at 12:49 PM EDT - Updated May 28 at 12:49 PM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio’s elite team of search and rescue crews has been deployed to the areas impacted by a string of tornadoes overnight.

The Montgomery County Emergency Management Association requested Ohio Task Force 1 to aid with efforts in the Dayton area.

Officials believe multiple tornadoes swept through parts of Ohio late Monday night and into early Tuesday morning.

Entire neighborhoods were leveled and thousands were left without power.

The mayor of Celina says one man was killed as a result of the tornadoes and dozens of other residents were injured.

In the past, Ohio Task Force 1 assisted with natural disasters including hurricane recovery efforts in Texas and Florida.

