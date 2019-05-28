Police seek 5 suspects accused of breaking into more than a dozen cars parked in Cleveland garage

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are asking help from the public in identifying five males suspected of breaking into several cars inside a Cleveland parking garage.
According to investigators, the suspects jumped a fence and entered the Edge 32 apartment parking lot on Detroit Avenue at around 3 a.m. on May 25.
Police say the five males broke the windows of 14 vehicles and took items from out of the vehicles.
Anyone with information regarding the burglaries should contact Detective Janet Murphy of the Cleveland Police Department’s Second District via email or by phone at 216-623-5281.
