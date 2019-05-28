Quicken Loans CEO confirms Dan Gilbert suffered stroke on Sunday, Cavs owner recovering in hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Quicken Loans CEO jay Farner released a prepared statement Monday night to update the public on the state of Dan Gilbert’s health.
Farner confirmed that Gilbert suffered a stroke on Sunday, and underwent a catheter-based procedure.
Farner did not elaborate on the severity of the stroke.
Here’s the full statement:
"Dan Gilbert and his family are grateful for the outpouring of support following the news of his hospitalization early Sunday. We appreciate the community's concern, and with his family's permission, provide the following update:
Dan was not feeling well Sunday morning so he was taken to the hospital by a family friend. While under care at the hospital, he suffered a stroke and was immediately taken in for a catheter-based procedure, then moved to recovery in the Intensive Care Unit.
Dan is awake, responsive and resting comfortably. Dan and his family are immensely grateful to the doctors and nurses whose early intervention is already paying dividends toward his recovery.
We will update the public as additional details become known. Thanks to the strong culture and leadership Dan has built and grown, business at the Rock Family of Companies will continue under the normal, everyday direction of their respective CEOs.
Our collective thoughts and prayers remain with Dan for a speedy recovery."
