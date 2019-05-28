Road construction closes part of I-490 for two years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Brace yourself for more traffic than usual as a major road construction will close part of the I-490 in both directions. This Wednesday a project to patch the busy road surface begins.
“I am glad the city is doing the work. It’s work that needs to be done so I just hope they get it done quickly” said Sharon Core, neighbor of the Slavic Village. “I hope they can get it fixed sooner rather than later so we can get the roads back in shape” she added.
This is the third phase of the so called “Opportunity Corridor Project” which will close about a mile of the I-90 between East 55 and I-77. Commuters will be detoured via Woodland and Carnegie Avenues. It will take two years to finish the project. Although this time frame might sound like a long time, some people are just very glad it’s finally happening.
“It’s worth it for what they’re going to do...” said Bobby Brown.
The Department of Transportation will be demolishing some buildings and bridges, reconstructing streets and intersection along the boulevard, and doing some major underground work involving sanitary sewers and waterlines.
So, how are neighbors preparing for the upcoming hassle?
“That’s a good question I’m not sure I haven’t thought about it..." said Sharon Core. “I hope they can get it fixed sooner rather than later so we can get the roads back in shape.” she added.
But no matter how long the roadwork takes, Clevelanders from neighborhoods near this project and others have one thing in common. Just fix the roads they say.
“Just come pick the potholes please.” Shuwanna Lee says.
Detours will be established for commuters:
I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street northbound:
- Exit at East 22nd Street/East 14th Street
- Keep left onto East 14th Street
- Keep right onto East 18th Street
- Turn right on Carnegie Avenue to East 55th Street
I-77 northbound detour to East 55th Street southbound:
- Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street
- Keep right onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street
I-77 southbound detour to East 55th Street:
- Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street
- Keep left onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street
East 55th Street detour to I-490 westbound:
- West on Woodland Ave to East 30th Street
- Keep left and merge onto Orange Avenue
- Keep right, merge onto I-77 southbound
Once this project is completed residents will will be able to enjoy two new pedestrians bridges, four new intersections, new water mains, tree lawns, and more.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.