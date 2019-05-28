Shelters set up in near Dayton for those affected by overnight tornado

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Several communities have shelters set up for those displaced by a massive tornado that hit Dayton and Trotwood early Tuesday morning.
The damage was widespread; making an impact from Ohio across state lines.
Here is a video obtained by 19 News from a viewer in Dayton.
The Ohio Department of Transportation has crews clearing the roadway debris that piled near downtown Dayton.
As of now now there is no number on the potential injuries or the number of homes and businesses damaged.
The shelters in place are below:
Shelters in Montgomery County
- Trotwood High School 4440 N. Union Road -Trotwood
- Morton Middle School 8555 Peters Pike - Vandalia
- The Ridge Church 7555 Brookville Phillipsburg Rd. - Brookville
Shelter in Miami Co.
- Hoffman Methodist Church 201 S. Main St. in West Milton
Emergency officials are asking the Montgomery County and Dayton communities to conserve water as a safety measure.
They are also working to shut off gas in the areas with severe damage.
