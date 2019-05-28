Suspected drunken driver lucky to be alive after high-speed rollover crash in Jackson Township

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspected drunken driver is lucky to be alive after she veered off a highway and rolled her car multiple times on Monday afternoon.
When Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers arrived, they found a 59-year-old Medina woman trapped in a heap of twisted metal.
Troopers used the jaws of life to free her from a crumpled Honda Accord, and she was taken by helicopter to Akron City Hospital where a medical team found that she had only suffered non-life threatening injuries.
According to OSHP, the woman was likely speeding on U.S. Route 42 -- just north of Township Road -- when she hit a ditch and triggered the violent crash.
The highway was narrowed to one lane for roughly an hour as crews worked the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.