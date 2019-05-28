Taste Buds discuss food trends that are sticking around or on their way out

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Food trends often dominate our Instagram feed and Facebook posts. But which ones would you like to “swipe left" and which ones would you “swipe right” on?
If food trends were Tinder, who would you “date?"
This week is a special Taste Buds because Chef Dave Kocab is at the helm, solo. He’s taking the show a direction it’s never been before! He wanted to tackle food trends from a “hot or not” approach.
Which ones are you sick of? What would you like to see permanently on menus instead of pop ups?
Chef Kocab wants your opinion on things like bone broth, over-decorated drinks, (overflowing with donuts, sprinkles and edible decorations on skewers) poke, CBD in food and drinks, avocado toast, matcha tea (matcha flavored and matcha-infused everything) cauliflower rice and cauliflower pizza.
Tune in Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. and voice your opinions about what’s obnoxious, what’s pretentious, what’s worth passing on and what’s a “must try." You can chime in through our Facebook Live broadcast, our 19 News app or website, or through Roku or Amazon Fire TV.
Next week, we’ll be joined by Chef Zack Bruell (and Chef Matt Mytro and I will return) to discuss this summer’s Tour de Bruell.
