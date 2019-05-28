Uber-style app that rents boats is making waves on Lake Erie this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you’ve ever wished you could spend the day on Lake Erie but you don’t own a boat, there’s an app for that.
GetMyBoat started in San Francisco in 2013, but is making a big push on the Great Lakes this summer.
It’s a little like Uber where the app will connect you with a boat owner and you agree on terms like location, length of time, and cost.
Your trip can be cruising, partying or fishing charters.
Most of the rentals in the Cleveland area right now are chartered boats that come with a captain, but there are some where you rent a person’s boat for the day.
“Captained charters are great for renters who do not have a boating license or experience,” Val Streif, with GetMyBoat said.
“A captain will take you out cruising for a desired length of time, and can show you a tour of a local area, bring you to beaches, and operate the boat safely if you’re group is hoping to enjoy drinks on-board.”
The app is also looking to signup boat owners looking to make some money.
“Boat owners earn money off each booking, making it a great summer side hustle,” Streif said.
“They set their own prices, and we have a very simple fee structure. We take a 7% booking fee only when a booking is made, there’s no fee to list your boats on the site.”
Cost varies as each boat owner sets their own prices but as a guide Streif said:
- Boat 8-10 people for the day: $1,000
- Boat 3-5 people for the day: $400-$600
The app also lists kayaks and stand-up paddle boards for rent for as little as $10.
