Uber-style app that rents boats is making waves on Lake Erie this summer

Boat owners can make a summer side hustle.

Uber-style app that rents boats is making waves on Lake Erie this summer
GetMyBpat is an app that will connect you with a boat owner to take you out on Lake Erie. (Source: WOIO)
By Dan DeRoos | May 28, 2019 at 11:26 AM EDT - Updated May 28 at 11:26 AM

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -If you’ve ever wished you could spend the day on Lake Erie but you don’t own a boat, there’s an app for that.

GetMyBoat started in San Francisco in 2013, but is making a big push on the Great Lakes this summer.

This is an example of a boat in Northeast Ohio that is for rent this summer in the Sandusky area.
This is an example of a boat in Northeast Ohio that is for rent this summer in the Sandusky area. (Source: WOIO)

It’s a little like Uber where the app will connect you with a boat owner and you agree on terms like location, length of time, and cost.

Your trip can be cruising, partying or fishing charters.

Most of the rentals in the Cleveland area right now are chartered boats that come with a captain, but there are some where you rent a person’s boat for the day.

“Captained charters are great for renters who do not have a boating license or experience,” Val Streif, with GetMyBoat said.

“A captain will take you out cruising for a desired length of time, and can show you a tour of a local area, bring you to beaches, and operate the boat safely if you’re group is hoping to enjoy drinks on-board.”

The app is also looking to signup boat owners looking to make some money.

“Boat owners earn money off each booking, making it a great summer side hustle,” Streif said.

“They set their own prices, and we have a very simple fee structure. We take a 7% booking fee only when a booking is made, there’s no fee to list your boats on the site.”

Boat owners - want to offset your costs? Become a GetMyBoat owner today! There's no cost to list your boat, create an account today, start earning cash tomorrow! #boatcaptain #boatowner #getmyboat

Posted by GetMyBoat on Saturday, April 6, 2019

Cost varies as each boat owner sets their own prices but as a guide Streif said:

  • Boat 8-10 people for the day: $1,000
  • Boat 3-5 people for the day: $400-$600

The app also lists kayaks and stand-up paddle boards for rent for as little as $10.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.