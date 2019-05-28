Wellington train derailment will take several days to clean up, assistant fire chief says

WELLINGTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Multiple fire departments are helping clean up a train derailment.
According to Wellington Assistant Fire Chief Bill Brown, the accident happened around 6 a.m. Tuesday in the area of SR 18 & SR 58.
When firefighters arrived, between 15-20 cars were derailed.
Assistant Chief Brown said the biggest concern was diesel fuel spillage, but only a small amount got into the sewer system and that is being monitored.
Fire crews were able to put out a fire that took place in train cars containing produce.
The train was also carrying hazardous materials, but that car was in the rear and not affected by the derailment.
There were no injuries or evacuations.
CSX is bringing crews to the scene to help with the clean up, which officials said will take several days.
Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers are investigating why the train derailed.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.