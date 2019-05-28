Women pepper spray and carjack man at Ohio City gas station; Cleveland Police investigating

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are investigating after two women doused a man with pepper spray, punched him repeatedly and stole his car, which was parked at a Lorain Avenue Sunoco gas station in Ohio City.
According to police, the man had just pulled up to the station -- located at 4402 Lorain Ave. -- on May 22 when two women approached, attacked him and fled in his silver 2004 Chevy Malibu.
One suspect weighed about 180 pounds, was roughly 5-feet-8-inches tall and had long black hair, and the other weighed 200 pounds, was 5-feet-9-inches tall and had short yellow hair.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Janet Murphy via email at JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us, or by phone at 216-623-5218.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.