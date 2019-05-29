Akron man robs former in-law at gunpoint, makes off with 2 urns of ashes

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - An Akron man was arrested after allegedly assaulting and robbing his former sister-in-law.
Jermain Bais, 32, of Fulton Street in Akron, reportedly assaulted his former sister-in-law at a home on Manchester Road after she let him inside.
Bais, along with two other identified males, then held the woman and her son at gunpoint as they stole two urns containing the ashes of her late husband and mother-in-law.
He has been charged with aggravated robbery.
