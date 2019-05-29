Akron store owner says business vandalized over ‘The Handmaid’s Tale’ display

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Bob Ferguson said he knows his storefront displays at Highland Shoe Repair are a talker, like his latest of a mannequin wearing a handmaid’s outfit while holding a clothes hanger.
“Restricting women’s right to choose, “The Handmaid’s Tale," image of the young lady is probably the best example of what will happen in a dystopian future,” Ferguson said. “Political does seem to push the most buttons around here."
But lately, the interest has reached a new level -- criminal.
Tuesday, when the cobbler came in to work, he found the front of his store, splattered with green spray paint and a message.
“It said something to the effect that ‘Dems are damn killers,’" Ferguson said.
He filed a report and Akron police are investigating.
He said in the 26 years he has been here repairing shoes, the last two years have been the worst.
In addition to the harassing phone calls and fliers shoved under his door, he has been threatened with arson.
“Why do you feel you’re being targeted?” asked 19 News Reporter Sia Nyorkor.
“Well, because I have a window that I can send a message out through and apparently this person is either against or fearful of any first amendment rights that aren’t their own," Ferguson said.
He said he doesn’t know the person who’s doing this but he won’t stop dressing his windows.
And he’s not afraid.
“People keep telling me I should be but there are in shop such as this, a lot of tools at my disposal, a large sanding belt, I, if anything the person that’s fearful is does these damages or pontificates under the cover of darkness and hides out rather than try to face me and voice his concerns in person," Ferguson said.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.
Callers will remain anonymous.
