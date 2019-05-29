‘Armed and dangerous’ Bedford murder suspect turns himself in to Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies

Phillip Michael Scott
By Julia Tullos | May 29, 2019 at 10:47 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 10:54 AM

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect wanted for allegedly killing his ex-girlfriend’s new boyfriend turned himself in to Cuyahoga County Sheriff deputies.

Bedford Heights Police Chief Michael Marotta said Phillip Michael Scott, 28, surrendered around 4 p.m. Tuesday.

According to Chief Marotta, Scott shot and killed Carlos Mitchell, 33, on May 26 at a home in the 22000 block of Marberry Commons.

When officers arrived, Mitchell was found on the living room floor with multiple gunshot wounds.

Mitchell died later that day at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Officers said Scott fled the scene after the shooting.

