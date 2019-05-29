Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District continues to work with family of bullied girl, after story broke of lack of response

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - After 19 News reported on bullying in the Cleveland Heights-University Heights School District, they held a mediation session with the two girls.
Today, school officials met with the parents of the girl being attacked and we spoke with them exclusively earlier this afternoon.
“I don’t like to come to school that much with her right there because I feel like she’s going to mess with me every day,” said the bullied 15-year-old girl, who is not being identified.
Not only is she sick and tired of the constant bullying, so are her parents.
The parents met with the coordinator of safety and security for the school district, and were encouraged by the discussion.
“The meeting went pretty well. He suggested we go get a police report made and then bring him back the information,” the girl;s father said.
On Tuesday afternoon,19 News got a call back from the school district saying they’re continuing to work with the girl’s family to resolve this situation.
The family also filed a report with the Euclid Heights Police Department, following the district’s recommendation.
