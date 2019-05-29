Cleveland man wanted for using a minivan as a weapon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Crime Stoppers of Cuyahoga County is looking for a 28-year-old Cleveland man who used a 2014 Chrysler Town and County minivan as a weapon to assault someone.
Among William Angel’s long list of charges, out of two jurisdictions, includes two felony assault and two assault cases.
Deputy Red Dyer said in most cases where a vehicle was used to assault someone, its because they tried to run someone over.
The other suspect in this week’s wanted Wednesday is Lovell Sparks who is facing several charges including menacing by stalking.
Dyer explained that can happen when a suspect is seen not just near a victims home, but also showing up to their work place or out in public.
Editor’s note: Every week 19 News partners with the Cuyagoha County Sheriff’s Department and Crime Stoppers to feature fugitives who have outstanding warrants. Anyone with information should call the tip line, 216-25CRIME (216-252-7463) where you can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward if your tip leads to an arrest.
