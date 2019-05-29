Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announces name of sloth bear cub (photos)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Meet Shala!
Today the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo announced the name of the sloth bear cub born at the facility in January.
Sloth bears can weigh up to 300 pounds when fully grown, with several distinctive features and behaviors. They are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.
Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is currently supporting a project to protect sloth bears in Nepal, where populations have declined dramatically in recent decades due to habitat loss, human-wildlife conflict and poaching.
