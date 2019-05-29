Cleveland police on the hunt for man accused of robbing Rite Aid with a gun

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying an aggravated robbery suspect.
Police said a man went into the Rite Aid on 2323 Broadview Road on Sunday.
He walked toward the back of the store and came up to the register with a gun behind his back, according to police.
When the suspect turned while walking toward the counter, the employee saw the gun, according to the report.
Police said the suspect told the employee to “empty the register.”
According to police, the employee then put the money in the bag before the suspect fled the store.
According to the report, the suspect was wearing gray shorts, a gray hat, had a reddish/blonde beard, sores on his face and a band-aid on his neck.
If you recognize the man in the photos below, contact Detective Janet Murphy at 216-623-5218 or by emailing JMurphy3@city.cleveland.oh.us.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.