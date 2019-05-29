Cleveland police looking for suspect who stabbed co-worker at car wash

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police said they are looking for a Jamaican man who is accused of stabbing his co-worker at an east side car wash.
Both men work at The Car Wash located at 3596 E. 131 Street.
According to officers, the suspect, who goes by the name “Ron or Ron-Ron” got into a verbal fight with the victim on April 9 around 12:30 p.m.
During the argument, the suspect stabbed the victim in the chest.
Witnesses told police they tried to detain the suspect, who was disoriented, but he managed to take off running.
Police said the suspect may have sought medical treatment for his own injuries.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Fourth District Detective Toler at 216-623-3137 or TToler@city.cleveland.oh.us.
