Cleveland police searching for suspect of hit-skip crash that severely injured motorcyclist

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying the suspect of a hit-skip crash that left one motorcyclist severely injured.
Police said the crash happened on East 185th Street and Neff Road at 9:50 a.m. on Friday.
According to police, the suspect vehicle may be a silver or light grey Ford or Mercury.
The car will likely have front end and considerable windshield damage, according to the report.
Anyone that has information on the suspect vehicle is urged to contact Crimestoppers or the Cleveland Division of Police Hit Skip Unit at 216-623-5194.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.