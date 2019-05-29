Columbia Road at Hilliard closed after car slams into utility pole, Westlake police report

WESTLAKE, Ohio (WOIO) - The intersection at Hilliard BLVD and Columbia Road has been closed due to a one-car accident that took out a utility pole, according to a Westlake Police
Police are also closing down Columbia’s northbound lanes at Center Ridge Rd and the southbound lanes at Detroit Avenue.
There are no reported injuries at this time. Police said there is no timetable on the intersections reopening. CEI has been called to the scene to fix the pole.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.