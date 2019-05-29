Cruise ship docks at the Port of Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cruise ship passengers spent Wednesday enjoying Cleveland.
Victory Cruise Lines docked Victory 1 in the Port of Cleveland Wednesday on its inaugural Great Lakes Grand Discovery voyage.
Passengers will visit several Cleveland attractions; including, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame and the West Side Market.
The ship set sail from Chicago on May 22.
Before stopping in Cleveland, the ship made stops at Mackinac Island, Sault Saint Marie, Little Current, Manitoulin Islands and Detroit.
After leaving Cleveland, the ship will travel to Niagara Falls and Toronto.
The nine night cruise starts at $6,389 a person.
