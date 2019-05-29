1 dead after private plan crashes in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is in recovery mode after a private plane crashed after disappearing from GPS tracking.
According to GCSO, a woman called 911 and said her friend was flying a private plane from Cincinnati when she lost track of his flight over the LaDue Reservoir.
The sheriff confirmed the man’s body was located during a search of the wooded area near the reservoir and that pieces of the wreckage were also spotted.
Authorities said the man’s identity will likely be released later today.
