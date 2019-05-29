1 dead after private plan crashes in Geauga County

1 dead after private plan crashes in Geauga County
By Amber Cole | May 29, 2019 at 6:55 AM EDT - Updated May 29 at 10:08 AM

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) is in recovery mode after a private plane crashed after disappearing from GPS tracking.

According to GCSO, a woman called 911 and said her friend was flying a private plane from Cincinnati when she lost track of his flight over the LaDue Reservoir.

Missing plane search 5/29/2019

WRECKAGE FOUND: Authorities near LaDue Reservoir updating the media on the search for a missing private plane: https://bit.ly/2wr3LW3

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

The sheriff confirmed the man’s body was located during a search of the wooded area near the reservoir and that pieces of the wreckage were also spotted.

Authorities said the man’s identity will likely be released later today.

Search for missing plane 5/29/2019

BREAKING NEWS: Search underway for plane that disappeared from GPS in Geauga County. Damon Maloney TV is live at LaDue Reservoir: https://bit.ly/2wr3LW3

Posted by Cleveland 19 News on Wednesday, May 29, 2019

Check back for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.