Elderly Dayton woman with dementia hasn’t been seen since tornadoes hit

DAYTON, Ohio (WOIO) -Authorities in Montgomery County are searching for an elderly woman who hasn’t been seen since the deadly tornadoes touched down in Dayton.
Catherine Clayburn, 71, left her residence on East Floyd Avenue around 6 p.m. Monday and did not return. Law enforcement is concerned for her safety.
Ms. Clayburn is described as a 4-foot-11 white female, weighing approximately 180 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. She has dementia and is easily confused.
Call or dial 911 if you see Ms. Clayburn. You may also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.