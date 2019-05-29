Former SNL star Vanessa Bayer to visit Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Laughter is the best medicine and comedian Vanessa Bayer wants to bring a lot of smiles to a lot of faces.
The Northeast Ohio native is visiting Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital on Thursday June 6 to comfort the pediatric patients at the facility.
The actress and former SNL star will share laughs and read with them that morning.
The title is her new book, “How do you care or a very sick bear?”
The children’s book offers advice in caring for a sick loved one.
Bayer is no stranger to illness herself, growing up she battled leukemia as a freshman at Orange High School.
In a People article, Bayer talks about her time as a ‘Make-A-Wish kid’.
She went on a trip to Hawaii with her family, an amazing experience she noted.
It was a trying time, but she credits her sense of humor and support system for getting her through.
Years later she got the opportunity give back to the organization that helped her through a tough time.
That mindset hasn’t stopped yet, and she’s still passing along the good fortune today.
