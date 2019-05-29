How grieving Ohio families can cope with losing loved ones to opioid addiction

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “There are many voices and influences that are shaping your child’s decisions, that addiction is a disease,” a grieving father, who lost his son to an overdose, said.
Drug addiction, including using opioids, is killing thousands of people seemingly in an instant. But the death of someone you love leaves scars and pain that can last a lifetime, especially if you don’t get help coping.
The grief of a mother, who saw her son slowly slipping away, recounts watching her son becoming addicted to prescription drugs.
“He was a hockey player, and when he would injure himself, they would give him pain killers,” she said.
Patrick Milloy is the Clinical Director at Cornerstone of Hope of Cleveland. He says people have to move through the pain of loss that grief produces.
“People experience grief in different ways. There’s actually no right way to grieve, no wrong way to grieve. And people who come to us are in the midst of that grief, and so many times don’t know: ‘Is the way I’m feeling the way I’m supposed to be feeling?’ There are conflicting emotions at times that produce confusion and guilt,” said Milloy.
For thousands in Ohio, coping with death is life-changing and difficult.
Milloy said Cornerstone of Hope, located in Independence, is dedicated to providing support, education, and hope for grieving children, teens, and adults.
Please watch this entire CW 43 Focus show. You can see it on demand on our Roku and Amazon Fire TV apps, online at Cleveland19.com and every Sunday morning at 6:30 on CW 43.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.