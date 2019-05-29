I-490 planned closure begins today, work will continue for 2 years

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Let the headaches begin.
Construction crews working on Section 3 of the Opportunity Corridor Project (OC3) will begin setting the closure of I-490 between East 55th Street and I-77 around 7 p.m. Wednesday.
I-490 will remain closed for approximately two years.
Traffic will be detoured via Woodland or Carnegie avenues to access East 55th Street. Specific detours are as follows:
I-77 northbound/I-490 eastbound detour to East 55th Street northbound:
- Exit at East 22nd Street/East 14th Street
- Keep left onto East 14th Street
- Keep right onto East 18th Street
- Turn right on Carnegie Avenue to East 55th Street
I-77 northbound/I-490 eastbound detour to East 55th Street southbound:
- Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street
- Keep right onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street
I-77 southbound detour to East 55th Street:
- Exit at Woodland Avenue/East 30th Street
- Keep left onto Woodland Avenue to East 55th Street
East 55th Street detour to I-490 westbound:
- West on Woodland Ave to East 30th Street
- Keep left and merge onto Orange Avenue
- Keep right, merge onto I-77 southbound
Prior to the I-490 closure, temporary pavement will be installed to allow northbound and southbound traffic to continue on East 55th Street between approximately Bower and Francis avenues.
Commuters should follow detour signage visible along the construction areas and are urged to use caution in the work zones.
Work during this two-year closure will include:
- Demolition of existing buildings, bridges and tree removal
- Reconstruction of the existing streets and intersections along the new boulevard
- Major underground work including sanitary sewers, waterlines, drainage and utility services
- Construction of new bridges and retaining walls
The OC3 design-build project will ultimately connect I-490/I-77 to E. 93rd Street, where Section 2 leaves off.
Construction highlights will include two new pedestrian bridges, four new bridges located over the boulevard, six signalized intersections, new water mains, new major sanitary and storm sewers, along with tree lawns, sidewalks and a shared-use path.
Click here for more information about traffic restrictions and updates.
