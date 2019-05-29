Justice Center inmate poses as nurse and wanders the jail before being caught by observant officer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Many questions remain after a Cuyahoga County Jail inmate got loose, stole a lab coat and posed as a nurse--all in an attempt to escape Sunday.
Authorities are not yet sure how long Sarah Kotecki wandered freely through the halls, but they know she initially crept away from security after being left in an unlocked holding cell in the jail’s medical dispensary area, according to Cuyahoga County Sheriff spokesman John O’Brien.
Unnoticed, she slipped into a medical office, grabbed the lab coat, a nurse’s badge and a laptop, and began her attempted escape.
Kotecki, 34, hopped in an elevator, took it to the 10th floor and was spotted by an officer.
Her Croc-style slippers, which are only issued to inmates, gave her away, O’Brien said.
The stunt may end up adding time to her jail stay.
Kotecki had been booked into the Justice Center after she was charged with permitting drug abuse.
Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Dick Ambrose instructed Kotecki to undergo an in-patient drug and alcohol treatment program.
