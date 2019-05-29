Maple Heights police: Man wanted for allegedly assaulting 88-year-old woman, fracturing her face

MAPLE HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - Bedford Police posted a plea to the public on behalf of the Maple Heights Police Department to help identify a man accused of physically assaulting an 88-year-old woman so severely that she was hospitalized for almost a week.
Bedford police said the alleged assault left the woman with multiple facial fractures, broken teeth and hearing loss.
The victim spent almost a week in the hospital and “has a long road to recovery,” according to police.
Police said the incident happened earlier in May.
Bedford police shared these photos of the suspect for the Maple Heights Police Department:
