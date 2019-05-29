Newburgh Heights residents are concerned new median on Harvard Avenue will create a traffic danger, especially for cyclists

NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - There is a lot new in Newburgh Heights: A new city hall and police station, a new fire station, and around town, new “Welcome to Newburgh Heights” signs.
Mayor Trevor Elkins said a lot of it is due to new speed camera ticket revenue and the overall need to boost traffic safety in the city.
The newest sign is going in on Harvard Avenue. The city added a concrete footer to a recently-built island. Soon, a new welcome sign will come.
Some insist the island is the problem. It turns a three-lane road, when you factor in a turning lane, into a two-lane road.
We discovered the island changes traffic flow in several ways.
Number one, if you’re going west, you can’t make a left into the Arconic Aluminum plant. If you’re coming out, you have to go east. Some people are concerned they will need to make dangerous U-turns around the island.
When Harvard was being repaved, Bike Cleveland reached out to Mayor Trevor Elkins seeing it as an opportunity to connect a neighborhood to the ever-expanding Towpath Trail.
“We really got no response from the mayor about really making this street more bicycle and pedestrian friendly,” said Jacob Van Sickle of Bike Cleveland.
He said state law protects bicyclists, but it can make for a harrowing ride given all the truck and traffic on the busy road. A new county repair facility is going in across the street.
“Under state law, motorists have to give cyclists three feet of space when they’re passing. In this instance, where there’s not enough room for a motorist and a cyclist to share the lane, we always encourage the cyclist to take the lane,” advised Van Sickle.
The mayor pointed out the Harvard Avenue project was designed by ODOT and that it did not account for bike lanes on Harvard.
