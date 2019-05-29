Northeast Ohio Weather: ALERT for more rounds of rain and storms

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - We have a front that is positioned west to east right across northern Ohio today. Moisture riding along it will give us more showers this morning. Best risk of rain this morning will be along the lake shore. Another round of storms will develop south of Cleveland this afternoon. The latest data is telling me the main focus for storms will be along the US-30 corridor between 2:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. A few of the storms could go severe. A few showers and storms will be around into the evening. The highest threat for heavy rain today will be south of Cleveland. The team will continue to monitor additional flooding concerns as these waves of rain and storms track through.