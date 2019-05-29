NWS confirms 8 tornadoes touched down in Ohio, nearly 40,000 still without power

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The National Weather Service (NWS) confirmed the tornado outbreak Tuesday into Wednesday, noting that no fewer than eight tornadoes touched down.
The following touchdowns have been confirmed:
- EF3 across much of Montgomery County, including Trotwood
- EF3 across Beavercreek Township
- EF2 in NE Montgomery County south of Vandalia
- EF0 in Miami/Montgomey Counties near Phillipsburg
- EF0 southeast of Circleville OH (Pickaway County)
- EF1 south of Tarlton OH (Pickaway County)
- EF2 near Laurelville OH (Hocking County)
- EF3 in Celina, OH (Mercer County)
The number could climb as additional surveys of damaged areas are planned for this week.
Meanwhile, nearly 40,000 people near Dayton are still without power a day and a half after the deadly storms moved through the area.
