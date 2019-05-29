Ohio library cancels drag class aimed at teens after receiving threatening messages

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio library has canceled Drag 101, a “teens only” class, after its director said they received hostile phone calls about the event.
The original plan for Drag 101, initially scheduled for June 5 at Delaware County’s Orange Branch Library, was to feature drag performer Selena T. West and demonstrate how to apply makeup or create a costumed character.
The library’s attempt at inclusivity was met with some harsh responses from the community, according to Delaware County District Library Director George Needham.
In a statement released on Wednesday, Needham said hundreds of people shared their thoughts on the class by phone and email. Some expressed support for the event while others shared their concerns.
Library officials met with Delaware police over the past two weeks, both sides agreed that the public’s safety at the library is a top priority.
Needham concluded his statement by saying, “Let me be clear that this is in no way a victory for anyone.”
There are plans now to host the Drag 101 class on the same day at Secret Identity Comics.
Delaware County is located north of Columbus.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.