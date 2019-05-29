Ohio library cancels drag class aimed at teens after receiving threatening messages

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - An Ohio library has canceled Drag 101, a “teens only” class, after its director said they received hostile phone calls about the event.

The original plan for Drag 101, initially scheduled for June 5 at Delaware County’s Orange Branch Library, was to feature drag performer Selena T. West and demonstrate how to apply makeup or create a costumed character.

The library’s attempt at inclusivity was met with some harsh responses from the community, according to Delaware County District Library Director George Needham.

In a statement released on Wednesday, Needham said hundreds of people shared their thoughts on the class by phone and email. Some expressed support for the event while others shared their concerns.

''Our hearts overflowed with the stories people told us. Stories that said they wished a program like this had been offered when they were a teen living in Delaware County. Stories from parents and grandparents who said they were proud to live in a community with a library that supported them and their children. Stories from teens who would attend the program and are excited for the library’s offerings of inclusive and diverse programming.

However, there were also some hostile and angry messages. A small number of those messages appeared to threaten the safety of our staff, our patrons, Selena and the teens and caregivers for whom we strive to provide a safe space.

Our number one priority as a library is to ensure that everyone who walks in our doors feels safe. Our mission statement ensures that we will provide “lifelong learning in a friendly environment.” Threats of protests, hate and violence stand in direct conflict with that mission and we cannot sacrifice the safety of the public we serve."

Library officials met with Delaware police over the past two weeks, both sides agreed that the public’s safety at the library is a top priority.

Needham concluded his statement by saying, “Let me be clear that this is in no way a victory for anyone.”

There are plans now to host the Drag 101 class on the same day at Secret Identity Comics.

Delaware County is located north of Columbus.