Raccoons take over decaying Cleveland home, frustrated next door neighbors find little help

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A home on St. James Avenue had been vacant for seven years--until just recently.
But it’s not people who moved in, rather, it was a family of raccoons.
Despite complaining, neighbors have not been able to get anyone to help with the issue.
“I came by here yesterday, and it was ticking at me. Like, making that ticking noise and I couldn’t even walk by.” said Brian McKenna.
He lives here with Stephanie Maji. His concern is for his family.
“I have a 14-month-old and two step children, and this is our back yard. And I can’t even let em back here.” he worried out loud. A look inside the home from a ladder in McKenna’s driveway shows signs of animal activity and waste.
McKenna said he has called the city twice and the city confirms that. They promise to check on the home again. It is listed as being owned by Emanuel L. Thornton, who is being sued by several banks.
No taxes have been paid on the property since 2008, according to county records.
In the meantime they have to live with an ever growing family next door.
“Came around, picked up a baby. Went back, went through the window, came back got the other baby. Went right through the window.” Maji described.
“If they’re out here in the day, I mean, they gotta be rabid. You see anything else besides raccoons? Groundhogs," he said.
The city of Cleveland reports it will pick up dogs and cats, but not wild animals.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.