Retired Mansfield police officer arrested after allegedly committing sex offense in public park

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A former Mansfield Division of Police officer is behind bars for allegedly committing a sex offense in Liberty Park on May 21.
Police said the department handled a call for a man accused of committing a sex offense against a woman earlier that day.
Investigators learned the suspect was 77-year-old Barry M. Lewis, who retired from the Mansfield Divison of Police on Feb. 21, 1991, according to police.
After the investigation and a case review with the Mansfield Law Directors Office, Lewis was taken into custody and charged with public indecency and unlawful restraint, according to the report.
Police said Lewis was incarcerated at the Richland County Jail on those charges.
