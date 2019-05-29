Search underway for plane that disappeared from GPS in Geauga County

GEAUGA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Geauga County Sheriff’s Office (GCSO) said the search is on for a plane that disappeared from GPS tracking near the LaDue Reservoir.
According to GCSO, a woman called 911 and said her husband was flying a private plane from Cincinnati to Geauga County when she lost track of his flight over the reservoir.
We’re told authorities have been attempting to ping the man’s cellphone with no success.
19 News has a crew headed to the scene.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Copyright 2019 WOIO. All rights reserved.