Should ride share companies crack down on drivers with outstanding car recalls?

According to Consumer Reports, one in six Uber or Lyft drivers in Hondas, Toyotas, and Chevys on New York City streets have an open recall. Levine suggests Uber and Lyft take action soon. “It’s not that hard for them to do this. The VIN numbers have to be entered by drivers anyway to be driving for these companies, and they can take this information and they can make sure they’re regularly checking it against the recall databases,” said Levine.