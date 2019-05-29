Softball player suffers serious injuries at rut-filled baseball diamond in Cleveland park

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “I broke this side and I broke this side. I fractured my fibula in three different spots and tore my tissue.” is how a local softball player described serious injuries she sustained at a Cleveland park.
It was suffered sliding into third base at Crossburn Field in Cleveland.
The cast she wore was temporary to get through the holiday weekend.
Surgery is this afternoon for this player who asked not to be identified as did her mom.
“At that moment I thought maybe she twisted her ankle till we took her to the ER and it was serious.” said the mother.
“They’re gonna put a plate in the middle between my fibula and my ankle, and they’re gonna screw it all back together because my ankle bone and my fibula are too far apart.” recited the player on what doctor told her.
She is an experienced player who plays at the high school level, so she knows how to slide on a properly groomed field. When she tried to steal third the ground didn’t give.
“My ankle was stuck in the dirt and my body fell over my ankle and it just twisted.” she recalled.
Clearly we have had a lot of rain, not just in Cleveland but all over the area. All fields are wet. But the puddles at Crossburn says volumes about the field’s ability to absorb water.
The conditions 19 News showed last week were hard to believe. The story was prompted by a dad who showed highly overgrown grass.
Even after the city cut the grass and graded the infield there were all kinds of tire tracks remaining, leaving the field rut filled and uneven.
The city of Cleveland responded to questions from 19 News citing a state statute that exempts cities from responsibility for injuries.
The league’s insurance should pay medical bills.
