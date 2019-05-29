Special counsel Mueller resigns from DOJ, states that charging President Trump was not an option

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Robert Mueller provided his first public comments Wednesday since releasing his 448-page report on the investigation into possible collusion involving Russia.
During his statements, Mueller announced that the special counsel’s office is formally closing and he is resigning from the Department of Justice.
Mueller’s comments were in regards to his investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.
The completed report took two years to compile and was sent to Attorney General William Barr on March 27. Three days later, Barr issued a summary on the report’s findings declaring no collusion between President Donald Trump and Russian leaders during the election.
“If we had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” Mueller said during his statement.
He then went on to say the president cannot be criminally charged while in office.
The report did not reach a conclusion on whether President Trump obstructed justice.
House Democrats have urged Mueller to testify in Congress before committee, but he stands by his report.
“Any testimony from this office would not go beyond our report,” Mueller said. “The report is my testimony.”
